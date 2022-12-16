132,365 Shares in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Acquired by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 132,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,420,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DK. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Delek US by 386.3% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Delek US in the second quarter valued at $18,696,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Delek US in the second quarter valued at $2,083,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Delek US in the second quarter valued at $504,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Delek US in the first quarter valued at $794,000. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on DK shares. TheStreet cut Delek US from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Delek US from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Scotiabank raised shares of Delek US from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Delek US from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

Delek US Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:DK opened at $26.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.40. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.07 and a 1 year high of $35.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Delek US had a return on equity of 27.61% and a net margin of 1.77%. Analysts expect that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delek US Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Delek US’s payout ratio is currently 17.99%.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

Further Reading

