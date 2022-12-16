13,484 Shares in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Purchased by Second Half Financial Partners LLC

Second Half Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,484 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $3,179,000. Microsoft comprises approximately 2.4% of Second Half Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $191,644,927,000 after buying an additional 5,648,095 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 195,859,819 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $50,302,677,000 after buying an additional 556,020 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Microsoft by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 54,799,110 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $14,074,064,000 after buying an additional 784,656 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Microsoft by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,130,443 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,306,701,000 after buying an additional 939,396 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,863,273 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,290,246,000 after buying an additional 766,487 shares during the period. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Microsoft stock opened at $249.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $239.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.33. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $213.43 and a 52-week high of $344.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The firm had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 29.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on MSFT. Mizuho cut their price objective on Microsoft from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Microsoft from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Microsoft from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $365.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Friday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.64.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

