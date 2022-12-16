16,886 Shares in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Acquired by Intersect Capital LLC

Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 16,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SKT. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the first quarter worth approximately $20,913,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the second quarter worth approximately $12,621,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 12.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,252,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,480,000 after purchasing an additional 700,755 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 63.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 806,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,859,000 after purchasing an additional 313,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,860,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,456,000 after buying an additional 293,071 shares in the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Steven B. Tanger sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $975,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,349,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,318,877. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SKT opened at $18.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.26 and a twelve month high of $20.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This is a boost from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.22%.

Several analysts have issued reports on SKT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

