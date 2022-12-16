19,005 Shares in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Purchased by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 19,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKLN. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 485,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,580,000 after acquiring an additional 154,487 shares during the period. Main Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 863,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,806,000 after acquiring an additional 352,101 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 288,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,273,000 after acquiring an additional 29,110 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $304,000.
Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $20.85 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $20.06 and a one year high of $22.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.80.
