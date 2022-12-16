195 Shares in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Bought by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 79.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In related news, VP John M. Miller sold 190 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.63, for a total value of $48,759.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,221,815.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP John M. Miller sold 190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.63, for a total transaction of $48,759.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,221,815.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 8,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $2,275,360.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,699 shares in the company, valued at $16,602,410.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,732 shares of company stock worth $3,507,452 in the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Rockwell Automation Trading Down 4.5 %

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ROK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $231.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $211.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.69.

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $257.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.53 billion, a PE ratio of 32.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $251.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.72. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.08 and a fifty-two week high of $354.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 38.84%. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.22%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

