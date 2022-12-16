28,328 Shares in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Purchased by Prelude Capital Management LLC

Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,328 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $993,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,574,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 42,279 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,643,838 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $232,581,000 after purchasing an additional 439,420 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $21,978,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,291,000. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SU. StockNews.com lowered Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Suncor Energy from C$58.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Suncor Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.25.

SU opened at $30.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Suncor Energy Inc. has a one year low of $22.22 and a one year high of $42.72.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.04. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 14.23%. The firm had revenue of $11.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.74 billion. Analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.3911 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.55%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

