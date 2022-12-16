374,900 Shares in The Growth for Good Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GFGD) Purchased by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Growth for Good Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GFGD – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 374,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,667,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GFGD. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Growth for Good Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $266,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Growth for Good Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Growth for Good Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $486,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in Growth for Good Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Growth for Good Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $551,000.

Shares of GFGD opened at $10.01 on Friday. The Growth for Good Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.84.

The Growth for Good Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

