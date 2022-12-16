725,081 Shares in Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Purchased by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 725,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,778,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,773,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,662,000 after purchasing an additional 25,981 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,732,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,605 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,728,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,650,000 after purchasing an additional 28,786 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,642,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,230,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,338,000 after acquiring an additional 113,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on STRO. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Sutro Biopharma from $37.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Sutro Biopharma from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

NASDAQ STRO opened at $7.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $422.44 million, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 0.99. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. has a one year low of $3.33 and a one year high of $16.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 5.95.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $25.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.35 million. Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 53.85% and a negative net margin of 175.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF+.The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

