Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Bought by Amundi

Amundi raised its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 530,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,186 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $93,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 4.4% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 2.5% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 1.7% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 2.7% in the first quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 5.2% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

NYSE:AAP opened at $143.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $165.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.53. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.13 and a 1-year high of $244.55.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.32 by ($0.48). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 25.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 12.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $228.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.13.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

