Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Purchased by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 86.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,792 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 286.2% in the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MO. UBS Group downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen upped their price objective on Altria Group to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.64.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $46.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.86. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.35 and a 1 year high of $57.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.64.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 345.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.30%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Articles

