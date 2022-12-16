Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Amundi’s 3rd Largest Position

Amundi grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,993.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,106,336 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 22,955,098 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.1% of Amundi’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Amundi’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,663,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,773.3% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 39,133 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after buying an additional 37,044 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,556.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,100 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,047,000 after purchasing an additional 35,800 shares during the period. S. R. Schill & Associates boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,702.8% during the 2nd quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 19,723 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 18,629 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2,148.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,150 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,921 shares during the period. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,561.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 57,454 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,102,000 after purchasing an additional 53,995 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $88.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $902.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.18, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.87 and a fifty-two week high of $174.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, November 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.61.

In related news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,753,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $59,597.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,660 shares in the company, valued at $13,141,182.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 303,468 shares of company stock valued at $11,098,019. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

