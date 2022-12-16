Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,759.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,152 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,100 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.4% of Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,869.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,701,726,000 after purchasing an additional 310,134,486 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after purchasing an additional 270,931,640 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,867.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,997,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,089,669,000 after purchasing an additional 90,167,792 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,944.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,977,393 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,370,223,000 after purchasing an additional 57,043,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $88.45 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.87 and a 12 month high of $174.17. The firm has a market cap of $902.34 billion, a PE ratio of 81.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.85 and a 200-day moving average of $114.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $159.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.61.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $59,597.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,660 shares in the company, valued at $13,141,182.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $11,259,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $59,597.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,141,182.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 303,468 shares of company stock worth $11,098,019 over the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

