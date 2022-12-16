Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,474.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,932 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,536 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 1.4% of Private Trust Co. NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Second Half Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth approximately $381,000. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 2,747.1% during the second quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 2,802 shares during the period. Prudent Investors Network Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 95,247.8% during the second quarter. Prudent Investors Network Inc. now owns 63,883 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,785,000 after buying an additional 63,816 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1,747.9% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,900,239 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,051,504,000 after buying an additional 9,364,476 shares during the period. Finally, Sunflower Bank N.A. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1,616.6% during the second quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 9,905 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 9,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $88.45 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.87 and a 12-month high of $174.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.85 and its 200-day moving average is $114.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $902.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.18, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,259,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 8,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $787,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,236,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $11,259,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 303,468 shares of company stock worth $11,098,019. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMZN. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.61.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

