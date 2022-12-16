AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Holdings Increased by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 225,576 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,217 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $31,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 13,234,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total value of $2,046,000,053.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,629,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,753,784.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other AmerisourceBergen news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 13,234,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total value of $2,046,000,053.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,629,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,753,784.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total transaction of $65,189.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,765,659.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,278,295 shares of company stock valued at $3,043,416,498. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABC shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $169.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.25.

AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $165.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $157.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.72. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a twelve month low of $123.21 and a twelve month high of $174.63.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $61.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.56 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 444.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This is an increase from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.13%.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

