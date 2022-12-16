Amundi Acquires 116,753 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Amundi raised its holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,303,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,753 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $99,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SLF. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 191.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SLF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th.

Sun Life Financial Stock Down 1.8 %

SLF opened at $45.72 on Friday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.96 and a twelve month high of $58.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.10 and a 200-day moving average of $44.88. The stock has a market cap of $26.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.02.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 13.30%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sun Life Financial Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.528 dividend. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.53%.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

