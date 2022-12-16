Amundi Acquires 155,805 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Amundi grew its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,297,659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,805 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $93,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Nutrien by 129.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,092,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,056,000 after purchasing an additional 7,949,254 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Nutrien in the first quarter worth $521,017,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Nutrien in the first quarter worth $418,452,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Nutrien by 79.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,490,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,030 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in Nutrien by 31.9% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 6,019,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,027 shares during the period. 63.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nutrien Price Performance

Shares of NTR stock opened at $74.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $38.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.84. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12 month low of $67.23 and a 12 month high of $117.25.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by ($1.41). The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 29.68% and a net margin of 20.60%. Research analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 13.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on NTR. HSBC cut Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Nutrien from $105.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Piper Sandler lowered Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Nutrien from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Nutrien from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.82.

About Nutrien

(Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.



