Amundi Acquires 168,594 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,538,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,594 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in MetLife were worth $89,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MET. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in MetLife in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in MetLife by 1,065.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MetLife in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in MetLife by 307.7% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MetLife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $2,113,343.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,645,522.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other MetLife news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 5,000 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total value of $377,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,921,855.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $2,113,343.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,645,522.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MetLife Trading Down 1.6 %

MET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet raised shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MetLife presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.91.

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $71.70 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.41 and a 1 year high of $77.36. The stock has a market cap of $56.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.22 and a 200 day moving average of $66.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. MetLife had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $23.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.89 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.19%.

About MetLife

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.