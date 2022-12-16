Amundi Acquires 16,971 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Amundi grew its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 339,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,971 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in AON were worth $91,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in AON by 154.3% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in AON by 2.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,057,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in AON by 30.0% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AON during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,692,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AON Trading Down 0.8 %

AON opened at $303.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $291.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $62.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $246.21 and a twelve month high of $341.98.

AON Announces Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. AON had a net margin of 22.49% and a return on equity of 445.81%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 13.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 17.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on AON shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AON from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James cut shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of AON from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of AON in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $339.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $304.00.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

