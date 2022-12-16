Amundi Acquires 1,928,799 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 218.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,811,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,928,799 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $83,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 207.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 996 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1,306.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 1,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total value of $68,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,800,321.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

DAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Cowen raised Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet raised Delta Air Lines from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.56.

Shares of DAL opened at $33.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.46 and a 200-day moving average of $32.66. The company has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a PE ratio of 302.27 and a beta of 1.21. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $46.27.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.62 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Delta Air Lines

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

