Amundi Acquires 801,200 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Amundi increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,653,128 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 801,200 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $96,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 124.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 49.3% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Keurig Dr Pepper

In related news, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 275,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $10,560,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,703,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,202,342.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 547,300 shares of company stock valued at $20,671,759 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Down 1.9 %

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.88.

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $36.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.62. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.35 and a fifty-two week high of $41.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 9.20%. Equities research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

