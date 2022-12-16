Amundi Acquires 88,303 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Amundi raised its holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,308,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,303 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in AerCap were worth $89,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AER. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in AerCap in the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of AerCap during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,032,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AerCap during the 1st quarter worth approximately $859,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of AerCap during the 1st quarter worth approximately $387,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AerCap during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,564,000. Institutional investors own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

Get AerCap alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AerCap in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AerCap from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

AerCap Stock Performance

Shares of AerCap stock opened at $57.87 on Friday. AerCap Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $37.20 and a fifty-two week high of $69.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.12.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.82. AerCap had a negative net margin of 17.08% and a positive return on equity of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AerCap Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.