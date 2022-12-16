Amundi Boosts Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,923,011 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,692 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $91,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FAST. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 78.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 53.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 33.5% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 27.1% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. 78.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fastenal Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $47.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.14. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $43.73 and a twelve month high of $64.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.25% and a net margin of 15.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

In other news, Director Stephen L. Eastman acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.88 per share, with a total value of $43,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Stephen L. Eastman purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.88 per share, with a total value of $43,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $438,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffery Michael Watts purchased 5,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.58 per share, with a total value of $300,445.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,940 shares in the company, valued at $300,445.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 7,440 shares of company stock valued at $366,770. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

