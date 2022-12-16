Amundi Boosts Stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Amundi increased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,523,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258,461 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $91,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 387.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 13,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 10,937 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,361,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,738,000. 85.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on FBHS shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.62.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Stock Performance

FBHS opened at $61.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.53. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.95 and a 1-year high of $108.41.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 9.35%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.82%.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

