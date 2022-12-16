Amundi Buys 120,745 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Amundi increased its stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,246,715 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 120,745 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in AECOM were worth $81,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AECOM by 163.4% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 36,920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after buying an additional 22,902 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AECOM by 260.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 7,724 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of AECOM by 321.5% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 20,293 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 15,479 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AECOM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,497,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in AECOM by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,284,392 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,768,000 after purchasing an additional 142,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get AECOM alerts:

AECOM Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE ACM opened at $83.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.10 and a 200-day moving average of $72.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.35. AECOM has a 52 week low of $60.74 and a 52 week high of $86.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

AECOM Increases Dividend

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The construction company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. AECOM had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AECOM will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This is a boost from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. AECOM’s payout ratio is 27.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AECOM in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on AECOM from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on AECOM from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on AECOM from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a $94.00 price objective on AECOM in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

AECOM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.