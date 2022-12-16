Amundi Buys 124,696 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Amundi raised its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,216,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,696 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in Sysco were worth $105,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,402,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,707,123,000 after acquiring an additional 409,441 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Sysco by 11.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 35,539,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,901,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536,646 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sysco by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,668,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,695,000 after purchasing an additional 148,215 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Sysco by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,545,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,015,561,000 after purchasing an additional 477,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 5.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,638,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,587,000 after purchasing an additional 608,222 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on SYY. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

Insider Activity

Sysco Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,479,135. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,479,135. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $6,093,043.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,661,884.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $78.29 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $69.83 and a 12 month high of $91.53. The stock has a market cap of $39.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.50.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.02). Sysco had a return on equity of 137.76% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $19.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.63 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.50%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Further Reading

