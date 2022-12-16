Amundi Buys 558,971 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Amundi increased its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,531,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 558,971 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Southern were worth $110,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SO. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 116,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,415,000 after buying an additional 15,065 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 274,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,881,000 after buying an additional 50,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $935,540.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,438,123.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $935,540.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,438,123.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $100,816.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,441 shares in the company, valued at $2,627,442.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,025 shares of company stock worth $1,237,046. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus increased their price target on Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Southern to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Bank of America cut Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Southern from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southern in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.62.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $70.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.81. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $60.71 and a 52 week high of $80.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.91 and its 200 day moving average is $71.35.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.02). Southern had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 86.08%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

