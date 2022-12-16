Amundi Buys 70,692 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Amundi increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 349,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,692 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $77,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

AMP stock opened at $314.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $307.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $277.02. The stock has a market cap of $33.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.47. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $219.99 and a 1 year high of $339.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.82 by $0.61. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 61.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.85%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 11,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.81, for a total value of $3,928,147.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,524,285.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 4,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.66, for a total value of $1,340,521.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,607.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 11,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.81, for a total transaction of $3,928,147.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,751 shares in the company, valued at $3,524,285.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,327 shares of company stock worth $9,669,463. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMP. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial to $351.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $336.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $330.78.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

