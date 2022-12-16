Amundi Cuts Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Amundi trimmed its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $84,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 9.7% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 352 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter worth approximately $21,812,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 32.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,751,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. BOKF NA increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.0% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,412 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter valued at approximately $774,000. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,331.92, for a total transaction of $1,691,538.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,380.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,331.92, for a total transaction of $1,691,538.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,380.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,484.34, for a total value of $333,976.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,318.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,073 shares of company stock valued at $52,372,537 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

MTD stock opened at $1,418.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.81, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.21. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,065.55 and a twelve month high of $1,714.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,334.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,264.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $985.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.68 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 1,929.28% and a net margin of 21.48%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.03 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $1,120.00 to $1,355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,406.00 to $1,284.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,357.20.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

