Amundi Decreases Stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Amundi lessened its stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,119,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,007 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Yum China were worth $97,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in YUMC. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Yum China by 140.0% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 250,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,187,000 after acquiring an additional 146,410 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 37.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 11,484 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Yum China during the first quarter worth $73,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yum China during the first quarter worth $2,846,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 0.8% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 328,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,653,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Stock Performance

Yum China stock opened at $55.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.03. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.55 and a 52 week high of $58.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Yum China Announces Dividend

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 8.84%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Yum China’s payout ratio is currently 23.76%.

Insider Activity at Yum China

In related news, insider Alice H. Wang sold 3,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $165,892.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,387 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,143.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Yum China news, insider Alice H. Wang sold 3,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $165,892.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,387 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,143.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Fred Hu sold 3,193,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $144,073,890.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,171,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,304,893.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,204,362 shares of company stock worth $144,655,851. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

YUMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Yum China from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

