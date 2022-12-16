Amundi Decreases Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Amundi cut its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 336,279 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 66,830 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $94,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,583,504 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,095,615,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451,999 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $193,360,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,298,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $428,474,000 after purchasing an additional 479,032 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,205,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,038,863,000 after purchasing an additional 476,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 165.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 711,440 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $234,846,000 after purchasing an additional 443,189 shares during the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on GS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $470.00 to $469.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $483.00 to $477.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $403.44.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 147,816 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $3,281,515.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,070,982 shares of the company's stock, valued at $23,775,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO John E. Waldron sold 3,371 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.98, for a total transaction of $1,301,138.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,683 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $29,598,104.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,847,711 shares of company stock valued at $117,408,700 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company's stock.

NYSE:GS opened at $349.83 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $277.84 and a 52 week high of $412.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $352.92 and a 200 day moving average of $329.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.40.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $0.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $14.93 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 26.63%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

