Amundi Grows Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Amundi lifted its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,616,970 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 462,111 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $96,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 8,214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 12.6% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,243,311 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,129,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599,227 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Greenfield Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $554,000. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $355,000. 49.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Shares of TD opened at $63.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.67. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $57.27 and a 12-month high of $86.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.7081 dividend. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.11%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TD. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$101.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$95.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$106.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.