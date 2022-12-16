Amundi Grows Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 377,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 181,544 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $93,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALGN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 11.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,373,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,778,802,000 after buying an additional 630,238 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Align Technology by 56,573.8% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 426,754 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $101,000,000 after purchasing an additional 426,001 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Align Technology by 23.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,798,137 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $783,989,000 after purchasing an additional 336,781 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Align Technology by 68.5% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 798,988 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $189,097,000 after purchasing an additional 324,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Align Technology by 68.0% in the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 690,233 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $163,357,000 after purchasing an additional 279,461 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Align Technology from $402.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Align Technology from $310.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Align Technology from $300.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Align Technology from $250.00 to $165.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Align Technology from $325.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.00.

Shares of ALGN opened at $201.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $197.43 and its 200 day moving average is $234.91. The company has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 1.65. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $172.05 and a 12-month high of $674.89.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.95). The business had revenue of $890.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.00 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 10,600 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $188.58 per share, with a total value of $1,998,948.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,962,920.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Warren S. Thaler acquired 1,050 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $191.21 per share, with a total value of $200,770.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,863,645.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 10,600 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $188.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,998,948.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 185,401 shares in the company, valued at $34,962,920.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

