Amundi Grows Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Amundi grew its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,695,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 294,480 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $77,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LNC. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Lincoln National by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 2,799 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $793,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Lincoln National from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered Lincoln National from a “b-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Lincoln National to $33.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Lincoln National from $54.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Lincoln National Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of LNC opened at $30.82 on Friday. Lincoln National Co. has a 52-week low of $30.60 and a 52-week high of $76.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($10.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($12.16). Lincoln National had a negative return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post -4.19 EPS for the current year.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.94%.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

Further Reading

