Amundi Grows Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Amundi lifted its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 651.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,347,568 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,168,255 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $77,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 300.3% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 7,630 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 5,724 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 644.3% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 12,372 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 14,645 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $534,000. Summit Global Investments boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 388.5% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 4,875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 474.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,503 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 16,931 shares during the period. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortinet Stock Performance

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $52.17 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.61 and a 1-year high of $74.35. The company has a market capitalization of $40.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.58, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 9,183.04% and a net margin of 18.12%. Fortinet’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FTNT shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Fortinet from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $171,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $708,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

