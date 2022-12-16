Amundi Grows Stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Amundi raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 971,512 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,832 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $80,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,955,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,787,000 after acquiring an additional 462,997 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,435,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,441,000 after purchasing an additional 65,272 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.5% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,458,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,390,000 after purchasing an additional 12,592 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.8% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,440,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,211,000 after purchasing an additional 67,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,070,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,344,000 after purchasing an additional 58,516 shares in the last quarter. 78.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKC stock opened at $84.46 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $71.19 and a fifty-two week high of $107.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.61.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 10.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.81%.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, COO Brendan M. Foley sold 2,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $160,582.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 702 shares in the company, valued at $52,383.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Brendan M. Foley sold 2,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $160,582.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 702 shares in the company, valued at $52,383.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $410,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,127,234. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,152 shares of company stock worth $942,632 over the last quarter. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MKC. StockNews.com began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.17.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

