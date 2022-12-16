Amundi Grows Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Amundi grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 816,728 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,471 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $110,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.0% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 37,453 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,039,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at $3,105,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at $1,912,000. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at $4,990,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at $897,000. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TMUS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $187.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US to $197.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.90.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 1.5 %

TMUS stock opened at $140.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.51 and a fifty-two week high of $154.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.58. The stock has a market cap of $174.43 billion, a PE ratio of 114.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.53.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.13). T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $19.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.47, for a total value of $7,523,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 313,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,232,833.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.47, for a total value of $7,523,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 313,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,232,833.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,711,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,450 shares of company stock valued at $11,045,767 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.