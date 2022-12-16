Amundi Has $111.94 Million Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,280,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 34,728 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in Crown were worth $111,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CCK. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown by 92.7% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crown by 187.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Crown during the second quarter worth $39,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Crown during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Crown during the second quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown alerts:

Crown Stock Performance

NYSE:CCK opened at $79.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.24. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.00 and a 52-week high of $130.42. The firm has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.20, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.02 and its 200 day moving average is $88.88.

Crown Announces Dividend

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.30). Crown had a negative net margin of 2.80% and a positive return on equity of 39.93%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Crown’s payout ratio is -32.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on CCK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Crown from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Crown from $106.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Crown from $124.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Crown from $130.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Crown from $92.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.13.

Crown Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.