Amundi Has $77.39 Million Stock Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Amundi lowered its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,033,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 221,143 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $77,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Veritable L.P. grew its stake in CBRE Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 8,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in CBRE Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CBRE Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,870,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in CBRE Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in CBRE Group by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $400,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,321,587.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

NYSE CBRE opened at $77.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.35. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.31 and a 1 year high of $111.00.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 6.47%. As a group, research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of CBRE Group to $95.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Further Reading

