Amundi Has $77.46 Million Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Amundi raised its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 864,202 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,204 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $77,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Blackstone by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 15,186 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Blackstone by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,549 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Blackstone by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 74,906 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,834,000 after purchasing an additional 21,247 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Blackstone by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Blackstone by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,888,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $537,176,000 after purchasing an additional 123,123 shares during the period. 61.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Stock Down 4.0 %

BX stock opened at $77.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.95 and a 52-week high of $138.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.42.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.10. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In related news, Director Ruth Porat bought 20,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $83.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,671,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,671,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total value of $90,673,845.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 295 shares in the company, valued at $2,200.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ruth Porat bought 20,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $83.55 per share, with a total value of $1,671,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,671,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 20,203,671 shares of company stock worth $207,047,536 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BX has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $85.50 to $67.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.90.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

