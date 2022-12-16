Amundi Has $79.12 Million Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Amundi lessened its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,389,895 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 378,434 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $79,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in BorgWarner by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 10,255 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 3,386 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in BorgWarner by 92.2% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 10,886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 5,223 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter valued at about $973,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in BorgWarner by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 90,797 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 8,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter valued at about $565,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Stock Down 0.9 %

BorgWarner stock opened at $40.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.32. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.14 and a fifty-two week high of $50.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.22. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BorgWarner

In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 6,305 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total value of $255,100.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,774.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on BWA. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BorgWarner from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.80.

BorgWarner Profile

(Get Rating)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

See Also

