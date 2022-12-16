Amundi Has $80.61 Million Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Amundi trimmed its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,057,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,798 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $80,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 39.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,689,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,987,000 after buying an additional 5,605,802 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 11.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,002,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,921,000 after buying an additional 892,599 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 23.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,005,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,458,000 after buying an additional 1,317,161 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 52.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,377,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,661,000 after buying an additional 1,861,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,320,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,277,000 after purchasing an additional 63,175 shares during the last quarter. 78.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATVI has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.11.

ATVI opened at $76.37 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.18 and a twelve month high of $86.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.41. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.49.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 9.64%. Analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

