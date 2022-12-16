Amundi Has $85.92 Million Stock Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,893,862 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,765,380 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $85,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blackstone Inc. raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 7.7% during the first quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 184,681,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,066,585,000 after buying an additional 13,128,425 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 3.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 92,975,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $927,898,000 after buying an additional 3,059,360 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 53.8% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 35,742,498 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $356,752,000 after buying an additional 12,504,602 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 1.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,593,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $295,346,000 after buying an additional 464,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 2.5% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 25,358,683 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $253,079,000 after buying an additional 623,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Energy Transfer news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,048,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,579,660. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Energy Transfer news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,048,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,579,660. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.36 per share, with a total value of $6,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 54,278,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,881,975.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 660,000 shares of company stock worth $8,158,900 over the last quarter. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

ET opened at $11.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.08 and a 200 day moving average of $11.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.08. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $12.95.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The company had revenue of $22.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.57 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 13.01%. On average, research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.57.

About Energy Transfer

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.