Amundi Has $87.31 Million Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,259,728 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 269,252 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $87,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 129.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 3,035.7% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $70.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.17. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.89 and a twelve month high of $77.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 63.73%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.64.

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $77,930.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,905.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

