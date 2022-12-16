Amundi Has $89.51 Million Stock Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Amundi lifted its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,273,949 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,411 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $89,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HAL. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter worth $677,566,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 29.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,246,045 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,669,796,000 after acquiring an additional 12,006,012 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 8.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,922,850 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,761,589,000 after acquiring an additional 5,460,366 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 39.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,291,720 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $389,745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,927,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Halliburton by 67.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,988,632 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $187,804,000 after buying an additional 2,408,261 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on HAL. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Halliburton to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on shares of Halliburton to $43.90 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.47.

NYSE HAL opened at $36.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.33. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $21.07 and a twelve month high of $43.99. The stock has a market cap of $33.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 2.22.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 22.69%. On average, research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 24.87%.

In other Halliburton news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $212,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,625 shares in the company, valued at $519,041.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 11,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $436,238.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 249,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,846,994.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $212,940.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,041.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

