Amundi Has $90.09 Million Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Amundi grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 405,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,255 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $90,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 1,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 2.7 %

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $316.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.24 and a 12-month high of $328.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $279.40 and its 200 day moving average is $258.09. The company has a market capitalization of $70.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.85.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.12. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 63.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APD has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $294.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $309.06.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

