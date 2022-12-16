Amundi Has $94.09 Million Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Amundi lowered its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 229,431 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,870 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in MSCI were worth $94,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in MSCI by 178.3% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MSCI during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 161.0% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 37.5% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Price Performance

MSCI stock opened at $476.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $468.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $454.01. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $376.41 and a 52-week high of $623.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.97 and a beta of 1.09.

MSCI Announces Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.09. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 115.88% and a net margin of 38.23%. The firm had revenue of $560.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.96 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 11.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSCI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on MSCI in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on MSCI from $423.00 to $459.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on MSCI from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on MSCI to $504.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on MSCI from $499.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MSCI has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $527.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $3,450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,908 shares in the company, valued at $9,157,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total value of $498,718.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,908 shares in the company, valued at $7,212,369.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $3,450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,157,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

About MSCI

(Get Rating)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

