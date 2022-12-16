Amundi Increases Stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Amundi lifted its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,424,220 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 57,180 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in State Street were worth $85,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of State Street by 59.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,619,000 after buying an additional 24,124 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in State Street by 6.4% during the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 84,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,191,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in State Street by 23.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 99,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,674,000 after acquiring an additional 18,777 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in State Street by 30.3% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 33,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 7,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in State Street by 0.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 61,019 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,316,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of State Street to $86.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of State Street from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of State Street in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of State Street from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.50.

STT opened at $78.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.71. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $58.62 and a twelve month high of $104.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.61.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. State Street had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.69%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

