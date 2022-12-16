Amundi Increases Stock Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Amundi lifted its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 854,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,979 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $80,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,290,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $477,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $466,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,710,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,612,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $444,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,570 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on NTRS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Trust to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $114.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northern Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.96.

Northern Trust Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $86.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.07. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $76.15 and a 1-year high of $135.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 21.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 40.87%.

Northern Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

