Amundi Increases Stock Position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Amundi increased its position in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,120,993 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 214,353 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $87,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ormat Technologies during the second quarter worth $27,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Ormat Technologies by 13.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Ormat Technologies during the first quarter worth $177,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Ormat Technologies during the first quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Ormat Technologies during the first quarter worth $219,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ORA opened at $87.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.32 and a 12-month high of $101.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.34%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ORA shares. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.00.

In related news, Director David Granot sold 743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $75,043.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ormat Technologies news, President Shlomi Argas sold 12,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total transaction of $1,189,414.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 6,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,754.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Granot sold 743 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $75,043.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,331,557 shares of company stock valued at $380,304,372. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

