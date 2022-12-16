Amundi Increases Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Amundi lifted its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 388,233 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,657 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $96,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of URI. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Rentals by 1.7% during the second quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in United Rentals by 2.7% during the second quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in United Rentals by 23.9% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 223 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in United Rentals by 17.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 287 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in United Rentals by 3.3% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Stock Down 2.9 %

NYSE:URI opened at $357.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.86. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $230.54 and a 1-year high of $373.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $327.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $299.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $9.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.00 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 35.38%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 32.39 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on URI shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $365.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $318.00 to $365.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of United Rentals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $307.00 to $269.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of United Rentals to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $375.09.

In other news, Director Jose B. Alvarez purchased 177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $344.65 per share, for a total transaction of $61,003.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,660 shares in the company, valued at $3,673,969. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

